The family of Tarryn-Lee Brown was called out to the scene where her lifeless body was found lying in Lynburg Road in Hanover Park on Saturday evening. The young mom had been walking with her boyfriend when a car allegedly pulled up next to them and opened fire.

Tarryn-Lee, 29, was hit once in the head and died on the scene, while the boyfriend managed to get away. SAD END: Tarryn-Lee Brown’s lifeless body in Lynburg street. Picture: Leon Knipe Her distraught family says while they warned Tarryn-Lee to stay away from her on-off boyfriend, she did not deserve to die in such an inhumane manner. Her older sister, 34, told the Daily Voice says eight-year-old niece’s world was shattered when they broke the news to her.

She says: “My niece’s dad also died in the road when he was beaten to death, that made Tarryn walk the path she did. She was a drug addict and got involved with this boyfriend. “We asked her to stay away from him and asked her to come back home, but one thing she didn’t do was neglect her child. “She was always there for her, so that is why it’s so difficult for her daughter.

She described Tarryn-Lee as a quiet person who didn’t really communicate a lot. The sister adds: “But she was an amazingly caring person, she was always there and willing to help, even though she had her ups and downs. Especially her laugh, you could hear her laugh a mile away, she loved laughing. It’s something we will really miss.” It is still unclear what condition her boyfriend is in, but according to witnesses, he ran when Tarryn-Lee was hit and the car continued to chase him.

SHOCKED: The community watch on after another killing. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the incident, saying: “Philippi police attended a complaint of a shooting incident on Saturday, 16 December. “Upon arrival in Lynburg Road at 5.55pm, they found the body of a 29-year-old woman who sustained gunshot wounds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.”