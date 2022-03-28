A Belhar father was shot and killed while on his way to buy beer, and a few hours later his killer was murdered in a retaliation attack.

The Daily Voice was told 31-year old Adie Adams was shot and killed in De Waal Road shortly after 4pm on Saturday.

A female relative said: “He was such a lekker bra who would make jokes with everybody here and he was just walking to go buy one beer when they shot him.

“Adie was in jail from the time he was 15 and came out three years ago but he was not a gangster here in the area. He was a tronkbende and had a 26 tjappie but he did not still bother with the gangsters here in the area.

GUNNED DOWN: Adie Adams, 31

“He also has a 14-month-old son that he loved and cared for.”

She said the man who shot Adie was killed a few hours later in Edison Drive.

“We heard somebody shot the guy who attacked Adie a few hours after he died. I do not know what happened or why these other people got involved.”

A Belhar resident said: “Almal het vir Adie geken, so when they heard he was shot the ouens went to look for the bra.

“I do not know what gangs it was and they sieka thought Adie was a gangster because of his time in jail but he was not.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says: “Upon arrival in Bottelary Way, they found the body of a 24-year-old man [Adie’s alleged killer] who was fatally wounded.

“The victim, also involved in the shooting incident, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“The unknown suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.

