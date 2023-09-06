A caretaker and father of three died tragically in Delft after being shot in a suspected robbery. The heartbroken family of Nathan Fortein, 32, have been left traumatised and confused by the shooting – he was killed him while walking to a winkel in Erongo Street on Monday.

A 49-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, claims Nathan was shot just metres from his home after seeing his five-year-old daughter off for school. DEAD: Body of Nathan Fortein, 32, about to be taken away in Erongo Street, Delft on Monday. “Nathan is from Old Belhar and moved to Delft about two years ago. He was the caretaker at Excelsior High School and his contract just ended,” the relative said. “I was at work when someone in the community called me to tell me he was shot.

“From what we understand he had just put his daughter on the school transport and had walked home, but then left the house again to go to the shop when they tried to rob him and shot him. When we arrived at the scene, he had already passed on.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed the incident, adding: “Delft police registered a murder case following a shooting incident on Monday at about 8.25am in Erongo Street, Delft, where a man was shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports, he was standing outside the yard when three unidentified males approached him and randomly shot him. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown”.

Another relative says that while standing at the crime scene, the family were overwhelmed with the response from concerned residents. “Everyone who stood there told us about how helpful he was because that is how he was raised. He also worked as a handyman and helped people fix things around their homes,” she said. TRAUMATIC: Family and residents at scene. They are heartbroken, the vrou added, as Nathan and his long-term girlfriend had planned to get married this year.