A young father was brutally murdered on Monday night while visiting his friend in Ghost Town informal settlement at the Maitland Cemetery. Jethro Adonis, 30, was last seen by his family on Sunday evening, while another victim was shot in the leg.

His mom Abigail Stuurman says: “When he left I had a really terrible feeling, like something bad was about to happen. “I even prayed to God to protect my son, I can’t explain why I felt that way but a mom always knows.” She tells the Daily Voice that evening her other son informed her of the shooting.

“I went there but it was too late, he was already gone. His friend who was there when he died told me that he said, ‘where is my mom? Tell her I love her and that she must look after my daughter’. “We were very close, that is why in his last moments he called for me.” CRIME SCENE: Ghost Town settlement in Maitland. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Kensington CPF chairperson Cheslyn Steenberg says it was hartseer seeing Abigail cry for her son at the scene.

“I would like to encourage youngsters to stay away from the life of drugs and gangsterism and turn to God because there is hope. “It is not nice for a mother to bury their child.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says cops were called out to the scene at 8.35pm.