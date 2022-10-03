A man has been arrested for the murder of an off-duty law enforcement officer who was transporting a learner home from her matric ball. The popular young officer, Alessandro Heynes, 23, was shot on Church Lane, Salberau in Elsies River, around 4am on Friday shortly after dropping the girl.

Cops arrested a 26-year-old suspect on Sunday. Details of the incident were still sketchy, but police say it appears the attacker wanted to rob Alessandro. His hartseer mom Miranda, 55, says she was working night shift when she received the terrible news.

“It was before 4am when my supervisor came to tell me, she was very hesitant to tell me,” she says. “I collapsed and woke up in hospital, and there I learned my son was shot in the head. “I went to see him, the doctors said he was in a coma.”

GRIEF-STRICKEN: Mother Miranda Heynes, 55, has been left hartseer The Epping Forest mom says she was hopeful that Alessandro would wake up. “I thought he would pull through but then the doctors called around 12.30pm on Saturday,” Miranda explains. “They said they tried everything but he didn’t make it.”

The grief-stricken mom says her son was an angel who was called back home by God. “He was too perfect, he was an angel, everyone who knew Alessandro would agree with me. “He was very kind, he would have given his last piece of bread,” she said.

“On the day he was shot, he was dropping off a learner [in his blue VW Polo] who hired him to transport her to her matric farewell. “South Africa has lost a prince. He was my world, I don’t know what I am going to do without him.” She says her son played the trumpet in a band and joined the force five years ago.

“He joined law enforcement when he saw that his band mates from the Wiseman Christmas Choir were officers,” says Miranda. “He didn’t have any children, he had a girlfriend.” Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk says: “A sterling investigation by Elsies River detectives led to the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect on Sunday, he will appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charges once charged.

He says Elsies River cops responded to a shooting in Church Lane, Salberau, where they found Alessandro with a gunshot wound to his head. “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” Van Wyk adds. “The suspect fled the scene with the victim's cellular telephone. The motive for the attack is possibly robbery.

“The off-duty law enforcement officer died later in hospital due to injuries sustained. “Elsies River police are investigating cases of murder and robbery.” Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says the City will not issue a statement about the incident.