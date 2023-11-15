The Mowbray Muslim Cemetery was alive with activity at the weekend, as several families came to clean up and place flowers at the graves of their loved ones during Community Cemetery Weekend. The event is a joint initiative by the Muslim Cemetery Board and the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), aimed at getting the public involved and taking responsibility in tending to their gravesites.

By Sunday midday, over 1 600 people had already entered the cemetery. A helpful feature of the Mowbray cemetery was the launch of new software technology which would allow undertakers to book gravesites with greater ease, as well as allow visitors to locate the grave of a loved one using their mobile device. Muslim Cemetery Board chairman and MJC Burial Administration Secretary, Faizal Sayed, says the launch was three years in the making.

MJC BURIAL SECRETARY: Faizal Sayed. Picture supplied He says: “Generally undertakers could be queued up in the morning trying to get paperwork through, it’s a very manual process. “Now graves that are being dug are already geotagged so this means they go in at night, upload the documents, all the statutory documents and the system responds to them, payments are made by that time, they don’t need to come in the morning. “The graves have been allocated by the system already and so it’s all electronic.

“Also that data now gets stored, so for undertakers the run around in the morning is over. It’s something of the past.” Visitors will also be able to locate an identified geotagged grave using their mobile devices. This means mense can visit the board’s website, and click on “Find a Grave”. Sayed adds: “You can type in the deceased’s name and the year that they passed and when you come into the cemetery with your mobile device, the system will walk you right to that person’s grave.”