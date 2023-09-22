Emotional tributes have been paid to the three naval mariners who tragically died after they were washed overboard in Kommetjie. According to the South African Defence Force (SANDF), the SA Submarine SAS Manthatisi was en route to Cape Town on Wednesday, while conducting a vertical transfer by means of an SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter, when tragedy struck.

The SANDF said in a statement that at about 2.30pm, six naval crew members were swept out to sea off Kommetjie due to high waves. It further explained that the transfer was immediately called off and a surface swimmer was dispatched from the helicopter to assist with the rescue. However, the recovery operation was negatively affected by rough sea conditions and the surface swimmer was also swept out to sea.

Three of the seven crew lost their lives during the incident while one senior officer is in hospital in a critical condition. Lieutenant Gillian Malouw, the first female naval officer in Africa to navigate a submarine, Master warrant officer William Masela Mathipa and Warrant officer Mmokwpapa Lucas Mojela died. GONE: William Masela Mathipa Gillian, who has been described as a gem, joined the navy after matriculating.

The officer from Port Elizabeth was set to join the naval team at this year’s SA Navy Mini Festival at the V&A Waterfront this weekend. She was described on social media as a woman who would encourage other young mariners to always try their best. REST IN PEACE: Gillian Malouw Nolu-Khanyo Madlingozi writes: “Rest well Commander Gillian Malouw, you have been an inspiration and great example to me.

“I looked up to your bravery and determination to achieve things that looked unattainable to the likes of us and as a woman of colour. “You served your time with integrity and utmost respect, yet remained the humble girl with a burning desire for life and self-fulfilment! Go on my friend”. ALSO LOST: Warrant officer Lucas Mojela Ilza Semornè Le Minnie writes: “From our days at Sea Cadets you always were determined and passionate about striving to be the best at what you do and it was so heart warming to see you achieve all your dreams.”

Gillian leaves behind her husband and baby boy. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie has confirmed that Ocean View SAPS opened an inquest docket. “Preliminary reports suggest that the NSRI was alerted at about 2.47pm by a witness that the two men were washed out to sea after a huge wave hit a navy submarine whilst believed to be busy with an exercise out on sea,” he said.