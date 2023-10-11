Mankind could be living on the moon in less than 20 years, if things go according to plan at Nasa (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) in the USA. Nasa is looking to construct a property on the moon for astronauts and civilians to live in by 2040.

The US space agency has awarded a Texas-based construction technology company $60 million (just over R1 billion) to build a facility on the lunar surface for both astronauts and civilians. The plan is to launch a giant 3D printer on the moon and use lunar concrete to layer the structure on the moon. PLAN: Nasa residence. Pictute: REUTERS Nasa has also teamed up with universities and private companies to make doors, tiles and furniture for the moon mansion, reports Bang Showbiz.

Raymond Clinton, deputy director of the science and technology office at Nasa’s Marshall Space Flight Centre, does not expect to see humans living on the moon during his lifetime, but is optimistic for future generations. The 71-year-old expert told The New York Times: “I wish I could be around to see it. “When we talk about a sustainable human presence, to me, that means that you have a lunar settlement and you have people living and working on the moon continuously.