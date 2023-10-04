“Moenie, Makka!” This was the dying request of a Piketberg woman as she begged her policeman berk to put down his firearm before he shot and killed her in cold blood, the Western Cape High Court heard on Tuesday.

After months of delays, State witnesses in the murder trial of Natasha Lee-Grey Booise, 32, finally took the stand to tell the court what happened on the fateful day when the single mom was gunned down by her boyfriend Richard “Makka” Smit. Natasha was shot and killed on January 2, 2020, allegedly because she chose to spend the day with her family from Paarl instead of with her boyfriend. KILLED: Natasha Lee-Grey Booise. It was revealed that Smit shot her with his service pistol while off duty and CCTV footage of the shooting was subsequently shared on social media.

According to the indictment, he faces six charges which include murder, assault, attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, driving while drunk and using his gun while being gesuip. Smit pleaded guilty to all the charges and admitted that he was four times over the legal alcohol limit, but denied that Natasha’s murder was premeditated. Former sergeant Richard “Makka” Smit. Naeemah “Nikita” Titus took the stand on Tuesday, saying she was Smit’s drinking buddy and was in the car when Natasha was shot.

She said along with her sister, she noticed Smit trying to reach Natasha and saw her walk over to the vehicle. Titus added that after an argument with Natasha’s cousin, Roslyn Kaiman, Roslyn Kaiman, she heard Natasha cry, “moenie, Makka!”, before shots klapped. PROOF: Series of WhatsApps. A bold Smit took the stand in his own defence and told the court that Titus was his side chick, which she vehemently denied.

He claimed he didn’t stalk Natasha but wanted to avoid bumping into her in the dorpie, as he didn’t want her to see him driving home with his jolmeit. But, when Natasha approached the car, he knew he was uitgevang and jokingly suggested that she go and suip with them but she refused. The State witnesses, however, said Natasha refused because she wanted to spend time with her mense.

Smit also accused Kaiman of calling him an “arrogant p**s” and this angered him. He started klapping skote but claimed he shot randomly and did not aim at Natasha. Smit said after discovering that Natasha was wounded, he dropped Titus and her sister off and drove to Piketberg SAPS where he considered shooting himself.

He first poured himself a few shots of whiskey before he handed himself over. FAMILY AND FRIENDS OUTSIDE COURT. State prosecutor Rene Uys presented a series of WhatsApps showing that Smit had continually asked Natasha where she was. “You are a clever man. You worked as a court orderly and you have heard evidence. You know what it means if the State can prove premeditated murder. You hunted her down,” Uys stated.