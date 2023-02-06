From what was supposed to be an open session to air concerns and share slim ideas, dinge quickly turned suur at the local government’s First Thursday initiative in Mitchells Plain. Officials hosted Mitchells Plain residents at the newly built R-Labs Centre in Westridge and invited mense to have productive conversations with officials they wished to speak to on Thursday.

A woman known as Aborina, 45, stood patiently in the line, waiting to get things off her bors. “I am here to speak to the premier and the mayor. I want to discuss my problem with the unfairness towards our people. “Why are we always the ones who gets the weak end of the stick?

“We don’t get jobs even though we are qualified. “Our children don’t get placed in schools that is close to them, and we fighting for housing and land for so long. “Why do they never see to us, it doesn’t make sense, is dit omdat ons stil bly?

“This is why I came here, want ek gaanie stil bly nie!” ‘TREATED UNFAIRLY’: Aborina, 45 Mitchells Plain ward councillor Ashley Potts commended the government and the City for the opportunity offered. “It’s nice to see how people can sit around a table and discuss their problems, concerns and solutions,” he added.

“It’s nice to see how notes are being taken and answers are being given. I’m really crossing my fingers to say every case will be heard.” However, on the other side of the gate, a vrag residents who stieked uit in taxis protested outside. COUNCILLOR: Ashley Potts These residents stood together, saying that they are tired of speaking nice, and demanded Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to come outside to address them.

One of the residents remarked that the officials were now in their area and should be the ones coming to residents, instead of them standing in a line on their own grounds. The gatvol residents were calling for better housing opportunities for backyard dwellers, with one auntie even remarking that she wanted a beachfront house because of the long 40-year wait. Hill-Lewis later came out to speak to the crowd.

HOOR’IE: Geordin Hill-Lewis speaks The mayor first acknowledged the residents saying that he appreciated the reasonable and sensible speech one of the protesters made. He then played ope kaarte with them. “We are aware that there are backyard dwellers, pensioners, single mothers who are on the waiting list for years, but the truth is that no government will ever be able to keep up with the housing demand,” Hill-Lewis said.