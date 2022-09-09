A kwaad mom says a vendor selling Nike and Jordan takkies on Facebook Marketplace is a grinch who stole her son’s birthday joy. Simone Brown says she saw an advert on Facebook and contacted “Amber Rose Williams of the Feet on Fleet company”.

The ma wanted to buy her son a pair of lekker tekkies for his 14th birthday, on Friday but was left with niks in his gift bag. “All his life I have never bought namebrands for my son because I couldn’t afford them,” Simone says. Simone Brown says she saw an advert on Facebook and made contact with ‘Amber Rose Williams of the Feet on Fleet company’. “And then I saw the shoes she was selling and I thought it was a good deal and made contact with her.”

The Plumstead vrou says both pairs together cost her R1 500: “I didn’t have the full amount and she told me she could give it to me for R1 250. “My aunt deposited R350 and I was to pay the rest on delivery. After I sent the money she blocked me. “It’s heartbreaking because my son was looking forward to wearing the shoes at school and now he is left with nothing but a broken heart.”

Simone says “Amber Rose” even promised her a job. ‘con’: Running a Facebook ‘scam’ “I was so excited that she said she would give me a job because I told her about my financial situation,” she adds. “I told her that I would even scrub toilets to which she replied she wouldn’t do that to me. The salary would have been R1 500 per week and R250 for travelling and then R200 for lunch and weekends I’d get R400 per day.”

Simone says it was hartseer to see her laaitie so disappointed. “I went on the Name and Shame page on Facebook because I was frustrated and I want her to be caught. COMPLAINT: Angry buyers pakked uit “Another lady replied and said she experienced the same thing. I want my money back, I want her to be exposed for what she is – a fraud. I’m sure that the name and profile picture on Facebook aren’t even hers.”