Murder and rape accused Andrew Moseadie’s testimony got off to an explosive start yesterday when he admitted to killing his cousin Christel Moseadie in their Hout Bay home in November 2019. An agitated Andrew took the witness stand for the first time at the Western Cape High Court where he testified to stabbing and strangling, but not raping, the 36-year-old woman who had been looking after him.

A naked Christel was found in the bathroom of her Petersen Street home in Ocean View with her face covered in blood, and her pants around her neck. MURDERED: Christel Moseadie. Andrew shocked the court further when he gave a lesson on tik and its effects, saying that the drug was freely available innie vier hoeke. The 24-year-old started his testimony by explaining how tik is smoked in a glass lolly and its effects: “Your mind runs wild with you, you soema hear people talking in your head or see someone sitting next to you, that’s what it does.

“That’s why when you’re in custody you don't smoke, because it makes you do all the wrong things, but you can smoke if you wanna stay in prison because it’s there, there’s a lot.” Dressed in a black and white tracksuit top, a pair of slippers and grey sweatpants, the accused told the court how he “bleeped in the streets” (tripped) shortly after stabbing, punching and strangling Christel. Andrew had to be reminded that he was in a court as he lashed out at the judge.

Western Cape Town High court According to Andrew, he was at his neighbour smoking tik and buttons for four hours before he returned home, just after 11pm on the night of 6 November 2019. “I knocked on the door and Christel opened. She complained about me coming in late and said she is sick of it. I didn’t say anything back.” Andrew said he lit an entjie for them to share, with Christel again remarking on his late coming, and that’s when he grabbed her.

“I went to the kitchen and got a knife. I stabbed her one hole in the neck. “She bit me on my finger and we started fighting. “I punched her and she scratched me in the face, then she just collapsed and it was done.”

When asked what he meant by “done” Andrew said she “collapsed dead”. At this point, he grabbed his head and started crying. IN JAIL: Andrew Moseadie of Mandela Park is on trial. After adjourning for a break, a still agitated Andrew returned to the stand, cleaning his teeth and banging his cup of water down while Judge Monde Samela instructed him to speak up and explain what happened.

Andrew replied: “I told you to listen carefully, I only came here to tell my truth under oath and nothing but the truth.” Samela quickly reminded Andrew who was in charge and cautioned the dad of two to watch his mouth. Andrew then explained that after Christel collapsed, he went to fetch a pair of pants out of her bedroom to strangle her with.