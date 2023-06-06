A skollie from Netreg caught on camera gunning down a Factreton father during a hijacking has pleaded guilty to murder at the Cape Town Regional Court. Nearly two years after video footage of the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Winston Petersen went viral, the shooter has admitted to killing him.

Petersen was shot dead at the Shell garage in Voortrekker Road on October 7, 2021 shortly after 2am, after he was approached by the gunman. CLIP: Winston Petersen before his tragic death Shocking footage of the shooting emerged on crime chat groups, showing the hijacker dressed in a grey hoodie, walking up to the dad. The shooter appeared to be speaking to the victim, who turns around to get into his car before the thug pulled the trigger.

Petersen was shot point blank in the back of his head and he collapsed as the skelm fled the scene in his Honda BR-V. Later that morning, cops found the hijacked car on fire in Goodwood and a week later they busted Cameron Ockhuis, 36. MADE CONFESSION: Cameron Ockhuis, 36. Picture supplied The case was investigated by SAPS Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius, who said Ockhuis has been found guilty of the murder and will return to court tomorrow for sentencing proceedings to commence.

“He entered into a plea deal where he pleaded guilty on charges of murder, robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. “The case has been postponed to June 7 for sentencing,” he said. It is understood Ockhuis is a member of the Terrible Josters gang, as he has the gang’s name and initials tattooed on his face.

Ward councillor and former community police forum chairperson, Cheslyn Steenberg, is pleased with the outcome of the case. At the time of the shooting, Steenberg submitted a petition calling for Ockhuis’ bail application to be denied. “I am pleased with the guilty verdict of the perpetrator who killed one of our residents in cold blood,” Steenberg told the Daily Voice.