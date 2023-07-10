A murder suspect from Parkwood got a taste of his own medicine when he was shot last week. The dom skollie, who had spent the weekend in a holding cell after being released from hospital, was busted by cops at his own alleged crime scene on Thursday night.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says the shooting in Parker’s Walk led them straight to the gunman they had been searching for since May. Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing. File photo “He is the suspect in a shooting in the Mongrels area registered last month. In that case the male victim died when the gunman opened fire on him as well as a woman. He was fingered as the gunman and is a known member of the Six Bobs gang,” he explains. Laing says that earlier in the evening, cops had received information that he was in Parkwood but he could not be found.

“A few hours later, the officers responded to a shooting in the same road where a male victim was shot. To their surprise, they found the murder suspect with a gunshot wound to his leg,” he added. “The bullet went straight through and he was taken to hospital under police guard. After he was seen to, he was brought to the station and we charged him with murder.” EINA! Gunshot wound in leg. Picture supplied Laing says the suspect then opened a case against the gunman who shot him and told cops it was a retaliatory attack.