A Samora Machel woman is recovering in hospital after she was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Nobandla Lonzi, 43, had just come from the beach when her attacker shot her three times on Saturday evening.

She was about to enter her neighbour’s yard with her son when the incident happened around 7.40pm.

Her husband Velile, 46, says he was lying in bed when he heard the gunshots.

“It was about nine shots and when I looked out the window I saw boys running in the road.

“I heard my daughter walking out and she screamed ‘Mama! Mama!’”

He tells the Daily Voice that he jumped out of his bed and rushed to his wife.

“She was in the toilet and bleeding, she was with my 12-year-old son when that happened.

“She was shot in the arm, thigh and breast and I rushed her to the hospital.”

The husband adds: “I don’t exactly know why she was shot, but I think that it was a case of mistaken identity because she kind of looks like our neighbour.”

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says they are investigating an attempted murder case.

“Samora Machel police members attended a complaint in Moses Mabhida Street on Saturday at around 7.40pm and found spent cartridges in the road as well as in front of the house.

“According to reports, the victim was sitting outside the house when four unknown males fired gunshots at the victim.

“She was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

