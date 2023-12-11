Cape Flats author Yusuf Daniels says it’s third time lucky after getting married over the weekend. Yusuf, 53, said his ‘I do’s to his new motjie Thaakirah on Friday.

The bestselling writer of Living Coloured, Living Lekka, Living the Hustle and Living with Dragons announced his troue to his 100K Facebook followers on Saturday. The post, shared with black and white image of the dad of three’s hand gently cupping his new bride’s head, received over 9000 reactions and a reach of 250 000 within a couple of hours. SPECIAL DAY: Thaarikah and Yusuf got married on Friday He posted: “She just said yes, and I said I have the Imaam ready on speed dial. Ladies and gentleman, I give you the new Mrs. Yepppp, we don’t waste time, we make it Halaal and we don’t waste all of that love. Time waits for no man.”

Speaking to the Daily Voice yesterday, Yusuf says he met 31-year-old Thaakirah six months ago when he was emceeing at an event. The father of three – aged 22, 19 and 13 – had just gotten divorced from his second wife Natasha Fakier and he says: “At the time I decided I am done, I am never gonna find love again. Then I saw her and thought, whoah she’s nice.” Yusuf reveals he tried to bowl Thaakirah but for the first three months, he had no geluk.

PUT A RING ON IT: Yusuf and Thaarikah met just six months ago He says: “She gave me no time the first three months until I told her that I am attracted to her, from there we started chatting. “Three months later we just decided, why waste time, and we got married in front of our closest friends and family. “My kids and ex-wife accepted her, [daugther] Thaaminah actually gave a speech in Afrikaans at the wedding.

Yusuf says like his children’s mother, he and ex, Natasha, 40, whom he married in 2021, are also on good terms. He adds: “In fact, she even sent one of the most beautiful messages, wishing us well, we are happy for one another.” NO WASTING TIME: Yusuf Daniels, 53, and his new wife Thaakirah, 31 The author insists Thaakirah is his end game saying: “This is the one, this is it, this is my final stretch, I know this because I can just feel it, it just feels so right.”