An alleged kidnapper, who tried to snatch a jong meisie in Grassy Park, will appear in the Wynberg Children’s Court this week after he was busted by wakker residents. Grassy Park Saps station commander Dawood Laing says cops were called to the corner of Victoria Road and Third Avenue after police received a call for help about a murder in progress.

“It came through as a murder in progress because the community had caught the 17-year-old boy and were going to assault him. “What happened was the 16-year-old meisie was walking in the street and was first approached by one unknown black male and she ignored him, then this teen showed up.” Laing says the alleged kidnapper started klopping aan by the girlie and wanted her contact details but when she refused, he started rukking her.

“Someone witnessed him grabbing her and there was talk of a vehicle being used, but that was not confirmed,” he adds. “The girl came loose and ran when she saw her father and the community gave chase and caught him. The traumatised girl gave a statement and he was arrested for attempted kidnapping.” Laing says the kidnapper was not assaulted as police arrived quickly after being notified.