The family of an eight-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Nyanga last Friday has confirmed that it was his dead body found near Siqalo informal settlement on Monday. Lukhololwam Mkontwana was snatched from near his home while playing with a friend.

A black car with reportedly two black mense inside pulled up and told Lukhololwam to get inside. His 54-year-old gogo, who asked not to be named, says: “My brothers went to the scene on Monday when the body was found. GORY: Cops show where Lukhololwam “They were unable to identify the body until Wednesday, they called me and told me that it was Lukhololwam.”

She suspects that those who took and then killed the Grade 2 pupil are still watching the family. “They sent a message which said that they are not playing and they even told my cousin that they saw her by the police station while we were still busy searching for the boy,” the ouma adds. “My cousin is receiving threatening messages, and we don’t know if these people are done with my family or not.

“I am even scared to be named in the media because we don’t know why they are coming for us.” The arme ouma says she taught Lukhololwam to always be vigilant. “I would ask him if he was lost, what would he do, and I also told him never to get into a stranger’s car,” she adds.

“He was heard by his friends telling the suspects what I said to him... they clearly lured him in, somehow.” When the Daily Voice arrived at the Super Nkatazo home on Thursday, there was a prayer meeting while mom Noxolo was too devastated to speak. Distraught: Mom of kidnapped Lukhololwam Lukhololwam’s hartseer dad Yongama Kilo, 32, says their lives have been destroyed: “I couldn’t sleep or work, it became worse when I heard about the body found on Monday.

“This has left me heartbroken, he was my only child. I still can’t believe he’s gone.” The kidnappers initially called Noxolo and demanded R100 000 for her son’s release. She could only manage to scrape together R3 000 and sent the kidnappers R1 000 via the cash-send option, before hearing niks from them again.