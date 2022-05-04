Exactly a year ago on Wednesday, the world’s only nonuplets – nine babies born at the same time – remain in perfect health as they celebrate their first birthday, their father told the BBC. Dad Abdelkader Arby said his four boys and five girls are doing well.

“They’re all crawling now. Some are sitting up and can even walk if they hold on to something,” said Arby, an officer in the Malian army. The dad was also quoted as saying: “When one or two wake up, they all wake up. “This can make it difficult to sleep.”

According to the Daily Mail, Arby, 35, who is a sailor with the Mali navy, had to stay behind at their three-bedroom home in Timbuktu due to Covid-19 restrictions last year and could only meet his children for the first time in Morocco on July 9. The four boys are called Mohammed, Bah, El Hadji and Oumar, while the five girls are named Hawa, Adama, Fatouma, Oumou and Kadidia. The pregnancy of mom Halima Cisse, 25, attracted the attention of the West African nation leaders, after doctors in March last year said Cisse needed specialist care.

Authorities flew her to Morocco where she gave birth. Cisse was initially expected to give birth to seven babies, since two of the foetuses were not picked up in earlier examinations. All were delivered by Caesarean section.