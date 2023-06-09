Woolworths has slammed a fake poster circulating on social media, informing the Muslim community that it no longer needs “their business”.
The retail giant recently came under fire online after launching its WPride campaign as it joined the global community in celebrating International Gay Pride Month – which is annually marked in June.
The fake poster reads: “We would like to thank you for all your patronage over the past few decades. You have certainly been a highly profitable community for our shareholders. For that, we will always be grateful.
“We regret to inform you that we no longer value your business. We have decided to move on with the times and fully associate ourselves with the progressive LGBT+ movements. We firmly, believe that this is the most profitable way forward for our shareholders.”
It stated that Woolworths CEO, Roy Bagattini was “proudly supporting countless LGBT+ educational programmes, especially targeted at young children and teens”.
It further stated: “Every purchase made in our stores and online, you have unknowingly contributed to funding these LGBT+ promotional and educational campaigns.”
But Woolworths says they did not issue a statement addressing the Muslim community and said the post was a fake press statement.
“This is categorically false, and we ask you to please not share it further. This is misinformation and certainly not a Woolies press release,” it said in response to IOL’s query.