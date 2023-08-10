Hundreds of Hanover Park residents came together on Women’s Day to honour the memory of slain teen Talia Morris, who was shot dead over the weekend. Hartseer mense gathered at the murder scene in Solent Court on Wednesday afternoon as they paid tribute to the 17-year-old meisie known as the local “fashionista”.

Talia died in Heideveld Emergency Centre in the early hours of Saturday morning after being shot while walking to her aunt's council flat. Residents said Talia was just walking across the court when she was struck in the hip by a stray bullet. Tribute: Memorial in Hanover Park They heard her blood-curdling screams as she crawled up a flight of stairs trying to escape the gunmen. As residents rushed to her aid, they were forced to run back into their homes as skurke continued to fire.

More on this VIDEO: Teen ‘fashionista’ killed

It is believed that the bullet travelled through her abdomen, causing internal damage. She was declared dead just hours later as her 66-year-old aunt sat by her side. At yesterday’s memorial service, residents prayed for her family, saying her young life was snuffed out by heartless skollies. They described her as a colourful and friendly meisie who had big dreams after she had enrolled in the Chrysalis Academy’s young adults programme.

Resident Constance Dirk, 63, said the community is mourning her passing and want justice. “As a community, we are very heartbroken to lose a young teen girl in this way. On Women’s Day, we reflect and think we don’t know what kind of woman Talia would have become, but we know whatever path she would have chosen, she would have been successful,” Dirk added. ‘WE WANT JUSTICE’: Constance Dirk, 63 “Since her death, the shootings have continued and as a community, we are living in fear but we are praying they catch the gunman.

“We want justice,” Constance added. Talia’s family have confirmed that she will be laid to rest next Saturday as there are delays with the planning of the funeral due to the taxi strike. Meanwhile, police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the matter is still under investigation.