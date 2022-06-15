About 50 people took part in a march through Mitchells Plain to protest against gender-based violence and the growing number of women who have gone missing. Marshay Rich, one of the organisers, said she and a family friend decided to organise the march in Westridge while she is still waiting for information regarding her mother Dawn Fillies who has been missing since May 11.

“We feel that if people stand together, then things can definitely change for the better and on the day, we were pleased to see so many people from the area join in on the march,” she says. “There were also a number of cars who drove by and showed their support, which really made the day a success.” The Belhar resident added her family are still waiting for more information regarding her missing 51-year-old mother, but she remains hopeful.

“When we last spoke to the investigating officer, they said they managed to ping her phone, so we are positive that something will come up while we are staying positive that my mother will return home safely.” MARCHING FOR CHANGE: Women at anti-GBV march in Mitchells Plain. Picture supplied Dawn was last seen leaving her home in Extension Six in Belhar to go to a nearby shop at around 9.30am. She was wearing black Adidas takkies and tracksuit with a blue jacket. The march started at Cypress Way around noon and continued until after 3pm as they walked through the area until they reached Parkhurst Primary in Park Avenue.