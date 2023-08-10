In celebration of Women’s Day, more than 50 vroue were treated to a high tea in Kraaifontein on Wednesday. The event, which was organised by Shirley Giving Hands, was held at the Lewensbrood Kerk in Goliath Estate, also known as Die Vlak. The ladies got five-star treatment and were served lekker koekies, tertjies, tea and coffee.

Founder Lecille Poole said: “It was a great honour to host all these women on this special day. “Women sometimes need someone to spoil them for a day so they can feel like a queen.” “We wanted to treat more women, but unfortunately we could not due to the taxi strike.”

Lecille also thanked those mense who helped make the event possible “I want to thank the Carmen Stephens Foundation, G.S.P Drums, Food Lover’s Market, Checkers, Chrizette van der Westhuizen, Roslin and her family as well as the church for their support,” she added. The event was also attended by Durbanville motivational speaker, Siobhan Samuel, who said: “As women we have to motivate each other. We are the pillars of our families and we need to embrace each other every day.”