The vicious murder of a Wesbank woman has left her neighbours reeling in shock.

Kaylan Dewaal’s throat was slit as she was walking home on Sunday around 1.40am.

The 29-year-old had been out drinking with her friends, just three doors away from her Mangold Street home.

Speaking anonymously to the Daily Voice, her neighbour says: “It is quite sickening that this happened to Kaylan.

“She was such a young beautiful girl who had her whole life ahead of her.

“And maybe she knew her killer which is why he killed her. She was stabbed in the face and she had a deep cut in her throat.

“Her eyes were still open when we got to the scene.”

SHOCK: Messages written to Kaylan at the scene. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

When the Daily Voice visited the victim’s family, her mom said she was not ready to speak.

“I had just come from identifying my daughter’s body and I am not alright, I don’t wish to speak about the incident,” the grieving mom said.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Mfuleni Police attended a crime scene on Sunday at around 1.40am on Mangold Street in Wesbank.

“Upon arrival at the crime scene, they found the body of a female lying on the ground who sustained stab wounds to her body.

“The victim, a 29-year-old female, was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene in an undisclosed direction and are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for the attack is unknown and Mfuleni Police are investigating a case of murder.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

