An Eerste River woman is reportedly fighting for her life after she was attacked and her scalp ripped off by three dogs, including a pit bull, which ripped the scalp off her head. The vrou is in a stable condition after the pittie and two Rottweiler cross-breeds attacked her on Thursday afternoon in Penhill.

The dog’s owner, who cannot be identified until he is charged, told the Weekend Argus that his dogs had been removed by Law Enforcement. “The dogs were behind the gate and the woman had been passing. The dogs pushed the gates open and the woman jumped to me for protection and this was when my dogs were in protective mode,” he explained. “It all happened so fast and it was a sad accident and my dogs are like my family, I live alone with them, they thought something was happening to me.”

MAULED: A woman gets treated for a dog attack. Neighbour Julia Maranyane, who called the authorities, said she and her eight-year-old grandson were attacked by the same dogs last year but escaped unharmed. She said she didn’t know the woman and that she was not from the area. “It was a terrible sight. I could not sleep on Thursday night. I could see her skull,” Julia added.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Inspector Wayne Dyason said they removed the dogs. “The dogs were taken to the SPCA. The owner of the dogs will be charged in terms of the Animal Keeping By-Law. The victim can also open a case at the South African Police Service,” he added. Last month, the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation handed over a petition with 138 358 signatures to ban pit bulls, to the government after a 10-year-old boy in Gelvandale, Gqeberha was mauled to death by the animals.