Women’s Month got off to a grim start on Monday when the body of a woman was found in a wheelie bin. The discovery sent shock waves through the small section of Old Crossroads, Nyanga.

The Daily Voice has learnt that the woman’s body might have been kept in a house in Zwelitsha, not far from where she was dumped. An elderly woman, who asked not to be named, explains that her grandson heard a noise outside their house and then saw an unknown man dragging the large black bin into the yard. “He asked the man what he was doing, to which he replied that he was throwing away rubbish. When my grandson went outside, the man ran away and he called the neighbours.

“I went to see what was going on and then I saw that there was a body in the bin and that is when I fainted.” GROOT SKRIK: Ouma fainted The shocked woman says the suspect took advantage of the fact that her home doesn’t have a gate. “It was easily accessible to him and I think that is why he decided to do that.

“I’m not sure if he was trying to dump the body at the church next door, which everyone use as an illegal dumpsite, or what, but because he was distracted, now we will never know what his intention was.” Community members said they didn’t recognise the woman, who was wearing a black floral shirt and charcoal jeans. She was barefoot and her face was badly injured. Nyanga Community Police Forum Secretary Dumisani Qwebe says the body was already decomposing, leading them to believe she’d been killed a few days earlier.

INVESTIGATION: Pathologists at Nyanga “She had been kept at a house nearby before she was taken to this area to be dumped,” he says. “We condemn this and ask the City to find a new system instead of the wheelie bins because they are used for such purposes. “We are going to have to stand up as men in this community and protect women, especially since it is Women's Month.