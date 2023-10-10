Amarantha Beel has been fighting with the owner of Ally’s Wendies for three years to refund her regarding an alleged botched installation of a Nutec house in 2021. Amarantha, 60, from Grassy Park planned to rent out the huisie in Riebeek Kasteel for an extra income and paid Allison Seekoei R54 200.

“I asked why they were not laying a foundation properly because they did not put any concrete down. The builders said it would be fine but after they were done, I saw the roof was skew, the ceiling boards were falling off, there were holes everywhere and nothing was lined up properly inside the house,” Amarantha said at the time. FED UP: Amarantha Beel, 60. Now, speaking to the Daily Voice, she is still battling with Seekoei to fix up the huisie but now she’s fed up and wants her money back. “My lawyers Schoeman and Associates sent out a summons to Allison and when the Sheriff took the summons, they said that she is not staying at that address anymore, but I think it’s a lie.

“She makes an appointment to meet up with me, but then she doesn’t pitch, then she makes me lose a day’s work, and has a lot of excuses. I don’t know where to find this woman,” a fed-up Amarantha explained. “Vagrants broke into the Nutec house last month and I had to put someone in the place to prevent further vandalism.” CONSTRUCTION ISSUES: Amarantha’s Nutec house. When the Daily Voice contacted Seekoei, she claimed she was not in Cape Town at the time but would be in contact with Amarantha’s lawyers on her return.