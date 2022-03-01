An elderly woman says she wants to warn mense about an alleged scammer who apparently operates under different names on Facebook.

Trudie Smal from Moorreesburg says she lost R7950 after asking Henry Coetzee, aka Nathan du Preez from Riebeek Kasteel to build a vibracrete fence around her house.

The 58-year-old explains: “On 13 February, I posted an ad on one of my community pages on Facebook asking for quotes to erect a vibracrete wall.

“A Nathan du Preez asked me for my number to WhatsApp me. A quote of R10200 was given and in three days he arrived.

“After digging was complete, he asked me to make the first payment of R1200 in order for him to buy the rest of the material.

“One week later he WhatsApped me saying his child fell ill but he will come back to finish later.”

She was then told to pay R6500 into the account of Henry Coetzee as a deposit.

When she questioned him about the different name, “Nathan” claimed the account belonged to his brother Henry, who was his business partner.

Smelling a rat, she started asking people about him and soon learnt that she’s not the only victim of Henry/Nathan.

“After speaking to some of the people who were scammed, they told me that after losing all their money there was no more funds to go see a lawyer,” she says.

When the Daily Voice spoke to Henry, he said he told Trudie that he had Covid and only recovered last week.

TRICKED: Trude Smal from Moorreesburg

“I was supposed to finish the job on Saturday but those people tricked me using somebody else and when I got there they threw me in the pool with my two phones and R200 in my pocket,” he says.

“Tell them to apologise first. And they still owe me R3000.”

Trudie denies that he was at her house, and says she doesn’t even own a pool.

Trudie has urged people who have had dealings with Henry to email her at [email protected].

