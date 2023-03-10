Mense are urged to be on the lookout for a woman who is suspected of murder in the Northern Cape. Ragel Baardman, 35, is wanted for murder after allegedly stabbing her 47-year-old ex-berk to death in 2020.

According to police, he allegedly assaulted her and she stabbed him in the chest. Following the incident, she was taken into custody and granted bail, but she has since vanished from Calvinia. It is believed Ragel has fled to the Western Cape and could be living in Goodwood.

AT LARGE: Murder suspect Ragel Baardman, 35. Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergio Kock says cops need help finding Ragel. “The police in Calvinia are requesting assistance in tracing a person of interest in a murder case,” Kock explains. “Ragel Baardman was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the chest after he allegedly assaulted her.

“The incident happened during June 2020 and the boyfriend was transported to a hospital but later died. “Ragel was arrested, granted bail and cannot be found to appear in court. A warrant of arrest was issued, hence the search for Ragel.” Leona van Wyk, chairperson of the Goodwood Neighbourhood Watch, tells the Daily Voice that they will be on the lookout for Ragel.