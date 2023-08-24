Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a gangetjie in Bonteheuwel. Jayden Adams was found stabbed to death between the Metropolitan sports field and Central Park Primary School yesterday morning.

Her body was spotted by one of the caretakers at the school, who alerted the neighbourhood watch. A member of the watch, who asked not to be named, said Jayden was last seen when she went to fetch food at a soup kitchen on Tuesday. “You can see that there is no evidence that they wanted to rape her because her [pyjama] pants was still tied,” the member claimed.

“She was stabbed in the arm and mostly in the head, the knife was still lying there, broken in half, and a pyp, so they probably smoked there. GONE: Jayden Adams, 21 “Something must have happened that she fought her murderers because her fists were still clenched. They are very cruel to stab her till the knife breaks.” A friend of Jayden said she might’ve smoked drugs with her killers.

“She was not interested in boyfriends but she also won’t walk alone during the night. So they must have walked her till here, smoked a pyp and then changed (turned) on her.” Councillor Angus McKenzie said this is the second murder of a woman in his ward in Women’s Month. “The Metropolitan sports field has been a consistent problem for this community for far too long. My appeal is for people to speak up and tell us who committed this crime,” he added.