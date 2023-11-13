An e-hailing driver is under investigation after a woman was allegedly shot and pushed out of the vehicle. The 41-year-old victim escaped with her life after she was robbed moments after she had requested the services of an e-hailing driver.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, but police confirmed that they were called to a filling station in Wetton Road, Kenilworth, where the woman had sought refuge after being robbed and shot in the arm on Thursday. VICTIM: Victim was treated by paramedics after being thrown out of a car in Kenilworth. Pictures: Leon Knipe Western Cape Medical Emergency Services (EMS) was also called out. The incident took place in a nearby street where the woman had apparently requested the services of an e-hailing driver.

But when she got into the car, she was forced to hand over her personal belongings, got shot and was then pushed out of the vehicle. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says the matter is under investigation. Twigg says: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Thursday at 9.20pm in Wetton Road, Kenilworth, where a 41-year-old female was shot and wounded, are under investigation.

“Wynberg police attended to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her arm. “According to reports, the victim requested an e-hailing service to transport her home; the victim was then robbed of personal belongings and was pushed out of the vehicle. “The victim ran to a nearby fuel station for help.