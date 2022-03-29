Police are investigating a shooting at a water plant in Athlone where a female staff member passed away and another was left injured Monday afternoon.

It is alleged that a gunman entered the scientific services laboratory in Jan Smuts Drive in Athlone at noon before opening fire on the staff and fleeing the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the matter is being investigated while no arrests have been made.

“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at about 12.10pm at the Athlone Water Treatment Centre on Jan Smuts Avenue in Athlone where a woman was shot and fatally wounded are being investigated.

“A 39-year-old woman was also injured after being shot in the left shoulder, while two others were also involved but were not injured.

“The victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment.”

Van Wyk said a murder and three attempted murder cases have been opened while the suspect escaped the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

A Daily Voice source said the man entered the building looking for somebody but ended up firing randomly at employees.

“He came there looking for somebody else but when he did not get who he wanted, he just started firing at the people inside.

“How he got in without anybody stopping him is a mystery to me because there is security.”

Following the shooting, Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said the plant has been closed while police investigate the matter.

“The City’s water and sanitation directorate was notified of a shooting at its laboratories in Athlone where two staff members were shot and wounded.”

