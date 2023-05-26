A woman was shot and killed allegedly after leaving Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Mense gathered in Church Street shortly before 11am where the lifeless body of the unknown woman was seen innie pad.
According to an eye witness, who asked not to be named, he was working nearby when he heard the skote ring out.
“We were standing just here and that is when the car came and started shooting.
“She was walking from the court and they just shot her.
“We all ran for safety because we were so scared but nobody knows who she is and why she was at court.”
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the shooting, saying: “Wynberg detectives are probing a murder that was perpetrated on the corner of Church and Brodie Roads in Wynberg at about 10.45am.
“Preliminary reports reveal that the unknown deceased was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, wounding her fatally.
“She succumbed to injury on the scene and was declared dead by medical personnel.”
Pojie said that the motive for the murder is part of the police probe.
Anyone with information is asked to anonymously call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or call the Wynberg detectives.