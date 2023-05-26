A woman was shot and killed allegedly after leaving Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Mense gathered in Church Street shortly before 11am where the lifeless body of the unknown woman was seen innie pad.

According to an eye witness, who asked not to be named, he was working nearby when he heard the skote ring out. “We were standing just here and that is when the car came and started shooting. “She was walking from the court and they just shot her.

“We all ran for safety because we were so scared but nobody knows who she is and why she was at court.” SHOCKING: Body near Wynberg Court. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the shooting, saying: “Wynberg detectives are probing a murder that was perpetrated on the corner of Church and Brodie Roads in Wynberg at about 10.45am. “Preliminary reports reveal that the unknown deceased was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, wounding her fatally.