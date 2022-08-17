Police are investigating a case of murder after a woman was shot and killed in Langa on Monday. Two gunmen apparently shot the woman in her second-floor home in New Flats in Zone 25.

The 46-year-old victim was hit once in the head and twice in her body and was declared dead on the scene. Police reportedly found three spent cartridges at the scene. A resident says she heard 12 shots go off: “I heard a lot of shots and then when the police came I went to the scene at Block 46 Flats and heard that it was a woman who was the victim.

“She was shot in front of her daughter, I can only imagine what she must be going through right now, she will never be the same again.” The woman says the residents are living in terror. “This means no one is safe in Langa anymore, and in such cases we never know why women are attacked in this manner.

“This is not the first time that a woman is gunned down like this and in their own homes. “Where must we move to if we are going to be killed like dogs? They don’t even care about Women’s Month.” When the Daily Voice visited the family, they declined to comment, saying they were not ready to speak.