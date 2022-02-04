A 27-year-old woman from George says she wants the R8000 owed to her from a stokvel.

She says the woman who owes her, Ziyanda Gubeni, has been sending her from pillar to post since August last year.

Zandile Klass says she wanted to save money to perform a traditional ceremony for her late grandpa when she heard about the stokvel.

They were six members and everyone contributed R4000 each month.

‘CLAIMS NOT TRUE’: Ziyanda Gubeni

She says Ziyanda went in twice and then stopped contributing.

And when it was time for her to get paid in June, everyone paid up except Ziyanda, whose total came to R8000.

“She started telling me stories and I have begged her several times, threatened to take her to court but none of those worked.

“She is not interested in paying me back my R8000.

“She is now ignoring me and I heard she moved to Cape Town.

“People must be careful with her, I know I am not the only person she has scammed.

“I wanted to do a traditional ceremony for my late grandfather and with the rest of the money pay for my daughter’s school fees as I’m a single mother. I had to borrow money to make ends meet because of her.

“I want my money. I regret the day I joined that stokvel,” says a heartbroken Zandile.

After four days of queries, Ziyanda finally responded to the Daily Voice yesterday, denying Zandile’s allegations.

“The allegations are further from the truth.

“Why is she only reacting now when the stokvel was closed last June?

“My answer to those questions is she knows the truth and I have opened a case against her for defamation of character.”

Asked for a case number and where she opened the case, she said her lunch break was over and she had to go.

