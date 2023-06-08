A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a broken beer bottle claims she was just trying to protect her unborn baby.
Xena Swanepoel appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Police said the 21-year-old was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend of three years, John Andrea, 36, in the neck.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Saturday morning at about 7.45am, a SAPS patrol van attended to a murder at premises in Imam Haron Road, Lansdowne.
“On arrival, members found the body of the 36-year-old man lying with a stab wound to the neck. A 21-year-old woman was arrested and faced charges of murder.”
Xena told the Cape Argus that her berk klapped her on Friday night and she ran away and slept over at a friend’s place.
“We had been drinking all night and in the morning I went home and thought he would be calm. He started a fight about me not sleeping at the place we both lived in,” Xena claimed.
She said the deceased punched and kicked her.
“I went outside to run away from him. I saw the beer bottle and as he hit me, I retaliated with the bottle. I stabbed him.
“He knew I was two months pregnant, but he was beating me. When I grabbed the bottle I was trying to defend myself and protect our unborn baby.”
Xena told Magistrate Goolam Bawa she had no money for bail, and he released her on own recognisance.
“I don’t have any family member who can pay bail for me. My parents died when I was still young. I don’t have a permanent job. I work with EPWP as a street cleaner,” she said.
The matter was postponed to August 3.