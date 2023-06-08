A woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a broken beer bottle claims she was just trying to protect her unborn baby. Xena Swanepoel appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police said the 21-year-old was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend of three years, John Andrea, 36, in the neck. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Saturday morning at about 7.45am, a SAPS patrol van attended to a murder at premises in Imam Haron Road, Lansdowne. “On arrival, members found the body of the 36-year-old man lying with a stab wound to the neck. A 21-year-old woman was arrested and faced charges of murder.”

Xena told the Cape Argus that her berk klapped her on Friday night and she ran away and slept over at a friend’s place. “We had been drinking all night and in the morning I went home and thought he would be calm. He started a fight about me not sleeping at the place we both lived in,” Xena claimed. STABBED IN THE NECK: John Andrea, 36 She said the deceased punched and kicked her.

“I went outside to run away from him. I saw the beer bottle and as he hit me, I retaliated with the bottle. I stabbed him. “He knew I was two months pregnant, but he was beating me. When I grabbed the bottle I was trying to defend myself and protect our unborn baby.” Xena told Magistrate Goolam Bawa she had no money for bail, and he released her on own recognisance.