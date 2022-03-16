A homeless woman who went on the run after killing a man who allegedly tried to rape her is behind bars.

Edwina Abrahams, 32, was arrested by Robin Fernandez of the Special Response Unit along with his partner Riedewaan Heynes on Sunday afternoon after she was spotted walking in Plumstead after violating her bail conditions.

Fernandez says they caught her two days after a detective from Diep River SAPS alerted security companies that a warrant for her arrest had been issued.

“We are in a WhatsApp group with detectives and other officials for wanted suspects in the Diep River precinct.

“Last week we were notified that cops were looking for her after she failed to attend Wynberg Magistrates’ Court,” Fernandez says.

ON DUTY: Robin Fernanadez, Riedewaan Heynes. Picture supplied

“They told us she is wanted on a murder charge and when we spoke to the detective, we learnt that the woman who sleeps along the M3 highway near Constantia ran away after being granted bail.”

He says Edwina was arrested three months ago after cops were called to a murder scene near the M3 where they found the body of a man who had been stabbed to death.

“They explained that the deceased who is also a homeless man had allegedly tried to rape the woman and she fought him off and stabbed him.

“She went on the run and was arrested two days later.

“She was taken to court where she was granted bail and later went on the run again and did not go to court.”

Fernandez says on Sunday she was spotted and arrested and told them she did not mean to kill her would-be assailant.

“Part of her bail conditions is that she may not be in the area.

“When we told her it was for the murder case, she said she did not mean to kill him,” he adds.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed the arrest while NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said the woman faced two charges.

“Edwina Abrahams appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. It was postponed to 10 May 2022,” he said.

“The accused also has a murder charge against her. The two cases will be joined at the next appearance.”

[email protected]