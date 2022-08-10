The family of the woman who was shot and killed in Delft n Sunday are seeking answers. Lee-Anne Bailey, 29, was killed in cold blood while she was in her N2 Gateway home.

She was shot in the head and chest and no one has been arrested for the murder yet. Her brother Clifford Bailey says he has no idea what happened to the young woman. SCENE: Body removed. Picture: Leon Knipe “She shared the house with her boyfriend and I live in my own place,” he says.

“I don’t know what happened to her, I am also trying to find out what went on before she was shot and killed. “I hope that they will find who did this because right now we are completely lost.” Clifford couldn’t say if the shooting was gang-related or not.

“I don’t know about the boyfriend but my sister wasn’t involved in gangsterism.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed the shooting and says they are looking for the suspect. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday evening at about 10.02pm in Bobbypiek Street, Delft, where a female was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation,” Twigg explains.