Cops are hunting suspects who murdered a woman and dumped her body in Delft.
The body was discovered by a young man in between reeds off Hindle Road on Monday morning.
He says that he was skarreling when he found the body inside a bag.
“I was looking for scraps when I spotted the sack and then went to check and when I opened it, I saw her arm.
“I got such a fright, and went to inform my mother about what I found.”
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says: “Delft Police are investigating a murder case after the body of an unknown female wrapped in a bag was found lying between the reeds on an open field on Monday, at about 11am.”
Police have not yet identified the victim.
“She is approximately in her mid-20s. The clothing description of the body found was a floral dress, sneakers and a maroon cap. She had a green band on her head. She also has a big birthmark on her right inner thigh.”
Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Shiraj Abdurahman on 076 089 2578.