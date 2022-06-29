The body was discovered by a young man in between reeds off Hindle Road on Monday morning.

Cops are hunting suspects who murdered a woman and dumped her body in Delft.

He says that he was skarreling when he found the body inside a bag.

“I was looking for scraps when I spotted the sack and then went to check and when I opened it, I saw her arm.

“I got such a fright, and went to inform my mother about what I found.”