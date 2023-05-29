The body of an unknown vrou was found floating in the water at Macassar beach. The discovery was made on Saturday morning and police were alerted to the woman’s body.

Police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Malcolm Pojie said that the officers found the dead body around 7am. “Police investigators and forensic experts combed the scene for clues at Macassar beach where the body of a woman in her 30s was found after police were alerted at about 7am, Saturday morning, of a body floating in shallow waters. “The unknown body was handed to Pathology Forensic Services. An autopsy will be conducted in the week to determine the cause of death,” Potjie said.

Macassar SAPS have now opened an inquest docket for further investigation. Russell Williams from the Macassar CPF said that it doesn’t appear as though the deceased is from the area, but adds that he is still awaiting more information. Meanwhile, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, urged people with information about the dead woman to inform police.