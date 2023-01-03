The body of an unidentified female was found dumped on the R27 near Table View on New Year’s day. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said SAPS opened an inquest after the woman’s body was found in a ditch.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Twigg added. Atlantis community and gender-based-violence activist Barbara Rass said she was shocked to learn of the discovery. “Every year we fight against this thing called GBV, come the 16 days of activism then everyone is wearing black, chanting and singing the same tune, vowing to stand together, while this is proof that the issue stays the same year in and year out.”

Rass added that she believes there needs to be a fresh approach and way of thinking to address such instances. “Reality points back to women, and that’s a fact. We need deep introspection, we are stuck in a space where women aren’t really standing up for themselves and what we believe in and it all starts from the moment you give birth to that boy. “We need to start instilling that same type of character into our boys like our mothers did, we need to allow the village of those you can trust to help out and we need to speak up when it is our child who is in the wrong.”