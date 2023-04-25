A Chinese shop owner from Macassar managed to escape from her kidnappers following a botched hijacking. The woman and her husband were reportedly travelling on Macassar Road on Thursday in their white Toyota Hilux bakkie when they were hijacked.

The vehicle was later found in New Road, Macassar and cops arrested five men. Hours later, the woman managed to escape her kidnappers and was found in Khayelitsha. She is believed to be the owner of a R5 Store at a centre in Macassar.

Police spokesperson, sergeant Wesley Twigg, says: “Macassar police are investigating carjacking and kidnapping cases after two Chinese nationals (male and female) were hijacked in Macassar Road, Macassar on Thursday at about 6pm. “The suspects fled the scene with the vehicle and the female. “The vehicle was later recovered in New Road, Macassar and five suspects were arrested.

“We can confirm that the female was found in Khayelitsha (on Friday morning).” The suspects were due to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court. Macassar ward councillor, Peter Helfrich says the incident has raised concerns in the area.