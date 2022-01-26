A woman was nabbed for illegally selling puppies during the height of the City’s scorching temperatures on Saturday.

The Manenberg woman, with a minor, was found selling the hondjies on the sidewalk of Cape Town’s CBD, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said.

It said the puppies had no access to water or shade, as temperatures reached 40°C.

Cape Town’s Law Enforcement took the woman into custody – to be charged with animal cruelty and the illegal sale of animals under the amended Animal Keeping by-law – after being alerted by the SPCA.

The Department of Social Development was called to oversee the minor’s safety and SPCA’s chief inspector Jaco Pieterse seized seven puppies in the woman’s possession, reports IOL.

The seven puppies were hydrated, fed and vaccinated, and are currently at the SPCA’s facility in Grassy Park.

RESCUED: SPCA officials with two of the puppies

If the puppies pass their clinical assessment, they will be placed for adoption.

“We urge the public not to buy puppies from hawkers.

“This is not only illegal, but encourages the illegal trade,” Pieterse said.

In December, the City of Cape Town passed the amended Animal Keeping by-law, which was lauded as it involves the unauthorised sale of animals in public spaces, markets and online through social media platforms.

The SPCA said heartless hawkers depended on animal-loving communities to save the animals regardless of the cost.

“Do not be emotionally blackmailed!” it added.

You can report suspected animal cruelty incidents by emailing [email protected], calling 021 700 4158/9 or 083 326 1604 after hours.

[email protected]