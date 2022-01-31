A Kommetjie vrou is kwaad because she has been paying for a rented car which has been standing still at the mechanic for three months.

Luzoni Farmer, 32, who runs a driving school, says in September, someone bumped into her hired 2020 Datsun Go.

She says the motorist’s insurer paid money to the hiring company, No Finance Cars Milnerton, and it was then booked in for repairs at a mechanic in Maitland on 25 October.

Luzoni says the back bumper was damaged, affecting a sensor.

She says she is still paying the R5000 monthly instalment while the company is refusing to give her a replacement car.

HIRING CO.: No Finance Cars

“On 17 December, I was informed that the workshop is operating on skeleton staff and was promised that I would have the car on the 23rd, but on 24 December I received an email from their Head Office stating that the mechanic is battling to get certain electrical parts for the car,” she says.

“Our family has suffered a great loss financially due to the Covid lockdown.

“We had to hire a vehicle to accommodate clients.

“I took loans from money lenders to afford the monthly instalment ” she says.

Yasin Julie, a salesperson at NFC, told the Daily Voice: “Yes, her car has been with the mechanics for quite some time and we have been in contact with them. I don’t know what the hold-up is.”

After the Daily Voice spoke to the salesman, Luzoni said she received a call and was told the car would be ready by tomorrow.

“If I can’t get the car, they must sommer betaal my money back.

“This is the fourth time they promise to fix and give it back,” she says.

