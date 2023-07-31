A bedridden woman died in her home on Friday morning after her hokkie caught fire while she was trapped inside. Noandile Xolo, 56, from Delft was home alone when the fire started, in Okkerneut Street.

Her daughter Silindokuhle, she was at a neighbour’s house getting warm water and her brother was at the shop buying electricity while their mom was home alone. “I went to fetch warm water to make pap for my mother so that she could take her medication and my brother was at the shop when a taxi stopped him and said our house is burning. My mom was alone at the time because my son was in school. My mom could not get up and walk to the door,” she said. FIRE DESTROYED: Noandile Xolo’s home “When I arrived at the neighbour’s house after a few minutes, I got the call to say it was burning. When I got home there were a lot of people and the flames were huge. The neighbours were trying to throw water but it was too much.”

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the cause of the fire is unknown and the scene was handed over to the SAPS. “ The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at approximately 10:35am of a house alight and possible persons trapped inside in Okkerneut Street, Delft South,” he says.“ CITY FIRE SPOKESPERSON: Jermaine Carelse By 11.30am, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that raised the one informal structure and left six persons displaced,” he added.

“One adult female sustained fatal burn wounds and was declared deceased by medical personnel.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said an inquest docket was opened registered for investigation. “Friday at 11:10am members of Delft SAPS responded to a house on fire at a premises in Okkerneut Street, Delft South,” Van Wyk says.“According to reports the members were informed by the daughter of the deceased that there was no electricity and she went to buy, leaving her mother inside the house.” “Upon her return she found that the house was on fire. When the fire was extinguished they found her 56 year old mother.”