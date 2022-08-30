The defence for alleged child killer Mohydian Pangaker has closed their case after they were unable to call any witnesses to help defend the man accused of killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk. An excited Pangaker arrived at court on Monday but was left dikbek when he was told that nobody would take the stand in his defence.

The defence said it had six witness statements. Pangaker, 56, faces more than 20 charges relating to the death of Tazne and the rape of children in his own family. Tazne, a Grade 3 pupil from Eurecon Primary, went missing on 7 February 2020 when she was snatched just metres from her home in Clare Street in Elsies River.

GONE: Little victim Tazne van Wyk, 8 Pangaker’s relatives told cops that at the same time he also disappeared and they went on the hunt for him. He was later arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while on his way to Cape Town he told cops where to find her body in a stormwater drain in Worcester. Last week, Pangaker stunned the court when he took the stand in his own defence and claimed that he and Tazne were kidnapped by three men and a woman in Connaught Estate, not once but twice in the same day.

He claimed that he was tied up as Tazne was taken to a river to be killed and later dumped in the stormwater drain. Addressing the court on Monday, advocate Saleem Halday said he could not get hold of their witnesses. “I tried to get hold of a few witnesses. There were six statements with two phone numbers,” he says.

“I had hoped to call a family member but I was told the person was very sick and discharged from hospital on Friday but taken in again yesterday. The defence closes its case.” The matter was postponed to Monday for heads of arguments to be handed in. Speaking outside court, Sandy Lawrence of the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum said they were relieved the trial was nearly over.