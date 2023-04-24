With the cold and wet weather arriving in Cape Town, residents from the Freedom Park informal settlement in Ottery have been given winter packs to help them through the season. Residents received a care pack consisting of a loadshedding light, warm blanket and other essentials that will help them keep warm this winter.

Ward councillor William Akim says that the distribution is part of the City’s winter readiness to safeguard residents in informal settlements. “The City of Cape Town is ready with the winter readiness program to educate our informal settlement residents to safeguard their structures with sandbags around the structure, seal their roof sheets and not make a fire in their structures. Officials from the informal department will assist residents in our ward,” he explains. “The pensioners and parents were very happy for blankets that will keep them warm, lights came in handy that can be used during loadshedding stages and the care packs can be used in the household,” he adds.

Charlene Pietersen, a resident of Freedom Park for the past 10 years, says that the packs will help mense, even though she didn’t get one. “Dit gaan hulle help, because the hokke is baie nat. It is raining through the ceiling and the water is coming through the walls. Community activist Keith Blake, who works closely with the Freedom Park community, adds that other ward councillors can learn from this initiative.