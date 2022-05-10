The winner of the R39 million Lotto jackpot, a woman from Durban, has come forward to claim her winnings.
Ithuba said the woman won R39,912, 562.40 from the April 30 draw.
She played via the FNB Banking App, with a R10 quick pick.
The winner told Ithuba that she planned on travelling and investing in her children’s future with this “life-changing jackpot”.
“As a regular Lotto and PowerBall player, this is my first time winning such a significant amount.
“We are extremely grateful and excited,” said the winner.
She said she spent about R20 a month and would continue playing.