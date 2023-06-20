Tears of anger and heartbreak flowed at the Bellville Commercial Court yesterday, as a rape victim saw her alleged attacker walk free after the case was struck from the roll. The 19-year-old from Matroosfontein, who was 17 at the time of the alleged attack, claimed she was sexually assaulted by a shopkeeper in his winkel in Civic Way in February 2021.

According to her, they were alone in the shop at the time. On Monday, her hopes for justice were crushed in a matter of minutes when the case was struck off the roll because there was no interpreter for the Bangladeshi accused. Outside court, the young woman was in tears and too traumatised to speak to the Daily Voice.

Leonsdale community leader Claudine Coleridge, who spoke on behalf of the young vrou, said that the State hasn’t prioritised the seriousness of the matter. “If we didn’t intervene this case would have died a slow death. This is a delayed tactic that is being displayed,” Coleridge claimed. “There’s no interpreter; before that he had a toothache, then he forgot the date. There’s always delay tactics,” she added.