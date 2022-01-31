Years ago, rugby star Angelo Davids’ mother read a story about Benni McCarthy and how he rose from the tough streets of Hanover Park to international stardom.

A single mom of two, Ellen Davids, from Klipheuwel, believed that her son Angelo could walk the same path as the soccer star.

At the time, she wished she could just get hold of McCarthy to inspire the young Angelo, but she knew prayer was her only answer.

Ellen explains: “I’m so proud of Angelo, as a single mom of two kids it wasn’t always easy.

ACHIEVED: Angelo made Springbok 7s team

“It was only prayer the brought us here today, ek het by die voete van die Here geskuil.

“Whenever I look at Angelo, I say he is my blessing.

“As a kid, he always ran around and I said: ‘Die kind gaan eendag iets in die lewe word’.”

Her prayers were answered and Davids, 22, quickly became one of the hotsteppers in the game of rugby, where's he been a stalwart for the South African Sevens team over the last few years.

At the start of the current season, though, Davids decided to focus on XVs rugby and signed a two-year-deal with Western Province.

ROLE MODEL: Benni McCarthy

Scoring a hattrick of tries in their first Currie Cup match of the season against the Golden Lions, the winger knows he still has some way to go before realising his dream of wearing the Green and Gold of the Springbok team.

But there’s no questioning his ability to do so in the next few years.

Still, Davids keeps his two feet firmly planted on the ground and in Klipheuwel.

Of his rise, he says: “The journey started at Stellenberg High after I went to Klipheuwel Primary.

“My big break was in 2017 when I started playing Sevens and then got a contract with the Blitzboks in 2018.”

DEVOTION: Angelo with coming out of church with mom Ellen Davids, Apostle Llloyd Samuels and his wife Cathy Samuels

Davids, though, doesn’t want to take the credit for his journey and says: “I gave my life to God, because without Him nothing is possible.

“For the young people, I just want to say stay on your knees, God is in your life for a reason.

“Don’t turn to drugs.”

His church leader Apostle Lloyd Samuels of the Pentecostal Tabernacle Revival church in Klipheuwel says that, like McCarthy, Davids is an inspiration to the community.

Samuel adds: “His route is in one street – Cloetes Avenue in Klipheuwel – it’s because we only have one road in Klipheuwel.

“There are a lot of young children looking up to Angelo.”

Samuels’ wife Cathy adds: “I am glad that he will never forget Klipheuwel se mense.

“He always comes to say hello en is nie hoogmoedig nie.”

